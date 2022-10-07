How Many SIM Cards Are Issued On Your Name, Here’s How To Check

The concept of the Aadhar Card was launched to help people to prove their identity by using a single card. After the launch, it has become a mascot for every individual living in India. Be it for the authentication process at the airports or taking SIM cards for your mobile, everything can now happen by submitting this card (for verification).

However, this has become a threat to your identity as well. As you submit the aadhar card for any purpose, whether it is for a Wi-Fi connection, or any other reason, there are slight chances that it might get misused. There are plenty of fraudsters who can issue multiple SIMs in your name using your aadhar details.

Keeping the rising concerns in mind, The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has launched a website that will help you to know how many sims are active on your name. Still, wondering? Here’s how you can check it:

1. Go to the tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in portal

2. Then enter your mobile number

3. Click Request OTP.

4. Click "Request OTP" to go to the OTP control panel

5. Enter your OTP in the space provided and click Validate.

6. Now you can see your name/mobile number/SIM card issued to Aadhaar

If you find something fishy, for instance, a number that you are not using on your name all you have to do is go to the check box and report that particular number. You should also visit the nearest telecom operator for further assistance.