How FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Fared On Social Media? All You Need To Know

THE FIFA World Cup 2022 which concluded with a nail-biting final match between the Lionel Messi's Argentina vs Hugo Lloris-led France, is now the most searched match on Google in the past two decades. In a tweet, the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai announced that Google has recorded the highest search traffic in 25 years during the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

On the other hand, the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, used Facebook to announce that during the final, WhatsApp recorded more than 25 million messages per second. Notably, the platform has over two billion daily active users, making it significantly more user-rich.

After winning the FIFA World Cup 2022, Lionel Messi shared images on the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram holding the trophy, which has become the most liked photo of an individual on the platform, added Mark Zuckerberg.

The post is now the most liked image beating an Image of an Egg which was purposely posted to beat the world record held by Kylie Jenner with 18 million likes.

Sharing the image on Instagram, Messi captioned the image, "I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it. Thank you so much to my family, everyone who has supported me, and everyone who has believed in us. We show once again that when Argentines fight together and unite, we are capable of accomplishing what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which transcends individual differences; it is the strength of all who are fighting for the same dream, which is also the dream of all Argentines... "We did it!"

The new Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, also mentioned that during the World Cup, the microblogging service saw an average of over 24,000 tweets per second. Additionally, Musk claimed in a tweet that the second Kylian Mbappe goal for France resulted in 24,400 tweets being sent per second.