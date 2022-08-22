How To Do WhatsApp UPI Transactions Work | Details Here

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions have made things way easier. Even if you mistakenly left your wallet at your home, you still do not need to worry about that. From a rickshaw puller to a branded shop of a mall, everyone has adapted this simplest mode of transaction.

But do you know that you can also do UPI payments through WhatsApp? Yes, that's true. The meta-owned messaging app launched the beta version of WhatsApp payments in 2018 and the company got approval for the same from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2020.

However, to avail of the UPI services via WhatsApp you must make sure that your WhatsApp number is also registered with the Bank you need to make payments from as the app uses your phone number associated with your account to identify your bank account information.

Here is the step-by-step process for availing of WhatsApp UPI transactions:

Step 1: Open the app on your mobile phone and go to the payments section. You can click on the 'three-dot' icon if you are an Android phone user. In case you are an iPhone user, you can find the payment option under Settings.

Step 2: You will see an 'Add payment method' option on the bottom of the page. Tap on the option.

Step 3: Tap on the bank you want to pair your WhatsApp with.

Step 4: Follow the steps and the app will fetch the UPI details associated with your phone number.

Step 5: You now need to verify your bank account through SMS.

Step 6: Tap on ' Done'.

Once you are done setting up your WhatsApp payment service on your smartphone, you can make a UPI transaction directly through the chat window.

You can use your mobile phone's camera to scan the QR code through WhatsApp to make the payments.