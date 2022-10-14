Honor Play 6C With Snapdragon 480+ Chipset Likely To Be Launched In India By 2022 End: Report

The China-based smartphone developer and manufacturer has launched its mid-range Honor Play 6C along with its X40 GT in an event held in China. The company broadcasted it on all the social media platforms. It started at 7.30 PM IST.

The Honor Play 6C is a mid-range smartphone that would feature a Snapdragon chipset along with a decent refresh rate panel and an even bigger battery size compared to most of its smartphones. Here is the detailed pricing of Honor Play 6C:

Honor Play 6C Specifications:

Honor has launched its Play 6C in the mid-range segment so that it would become more accessible to more of its target market. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ along with a 90 Hz refresh rate panel. The device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480+ chipset and will be available in two variants in terms of RAM- 6 GB and 8 GB along with 256 GB internal storage which can be expanded later.

Talking about the optics, the Play 6C is set to have a primary shooter of 13MP along with a 2MP depth sensor and LED flash. Just like X40 GT, the phone will be running on Magic UI 5.0 based on Android 12. It features a 5,000 mAh which supports 22.5W fast charging. It also features a fingerprint scanner placed at the power button.

Honor Play 6C Price:

Talking about the colour variants it will be available in black, silver, and blue shades and will cost at CNY 1,099 ( Rs 12,607) for its 6 GB RAM variant. The 8 GB RAM is priced at CNY 1,299 (Rs. 14,901) and is on sale in the Chinese market.

However, the global pricing and availability of both the X40 GT and Play 6C are yet to be detailed.