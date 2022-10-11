Honor Launches Play 6C 5G With Snapdragon 480; Price, Specifications Here

Honor has launched its affordable 5G smartphone during an event in China. As per reports, Honor Play 6C is expected to launch in India as Honor is planning to do a global launch for the same. The company has unveiled the phone with a Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, 5,000 mAh battery, and 22.5W fast charging. Honor is also expected to launch its next flagship X-40 series which is speculated to come with a Snapdragon 888 4G chipset.

Honor Play 6C Price:

Honor will now be available in China at a price of CNY 1,099 which is Rs. 12,700 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant. Not only this, it has another variant that offers 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM and is priced at around Rs 15,000 in China. However, there will be some price differences if the company launches it in India. It is offered in three colour options- Magic Night Black, Aurora Blue, and Titanium Silver.

Honor Play 6C Specifications:

Honor has offered its Play 6C with a Snapdragon 480 5G SoC along with its own Magic UI 5.0 that is based on Android 12 OS. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery with a 22.5W fast charging option.

Talking about the optics, the phone will sport a 5 MP front camera which comes inside a water drop notch, and a single 13 MP camera with LED flash as a primary shooter.



Furthermore, the Honor Play 6C along with 5G supports dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS and features a USB Type-C port with a retro 3.5mm headphone jack.

The handset features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels at a 20 aspect ratio. Honor Play 6C is currently not available in India.