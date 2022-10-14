Honor Launches Its X40 GT In China With Snapdragon 888; Price And Other Specifications Here

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched two brand new smartphones which will be equipped with the Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 480+. The phones are named X40 GT which is more focused on gaming and Play 6C which is a mid-range phone. However, it is launched in China and we are expecting it to launch soon in India.

Honor X40 GT Specifications And Price:

Honor X40 GT sports a 6.81-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display which has a refresh rate panel of 144Hz. The new phone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 along with 2 RAM options- 8 GB or 12 GB with a storage of 256 GB. It also features an 8-layer graphite cooling pad which can cool down the phone’s temperature by 1-degree celsius.

Talking about the optics, the Honor X40 GT sports a 50 MP primary shooter with a 2 MP macro camera and 2MP for portraits. On the other hand, the front panel has a 16 MP camera.

It has a battery of 4,800 mAh which can support 66W fast charging and boots Magic UI 6.1 which is based on the current latest Android 12.

Honor X40 GT Price And Availability:

It is available in black, silver, and racing black colors and is priced at CNY 2,099 (Rs 24,081) for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model will cost the users CNY 2,399 (Rs 27,516). The device will be on sale from October 18, 2022, in the Chinese market.

However, there are no official confirmations about the release date and price at which it will be available in India. We are expecting it to be launched in India by the end of this year.