As per Facebook, in the past two weeks, 4 million have already started talking about Holi on the social networking site. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Holi is just a few days away and everyone and everything including Facebook is already in a colourful mode. Yes, as India's celebrating Holi on March 29, the social networking site has launched a few Holi-themed avatars for its users. This is because, as per FB, in the past two weeks, around 4 million people in the country have made as many as 6.6 million posts about the festival. The number also includes the ones who are talking about the festival on Facebook.

How to create Holi avatar on Facebook

So are you interested to create a Holi avatar on Facebook and messenger app through your smartphone? Follow these simple steps:

You can create the Holi-avatar from the comment composer of both the apps.

Just tap on the smiley option present in the comment section.

Opt for the sticker tab.

Choose 'Create Your Avatar' option.

Apart from this you can even spot the Holi avatar creator on FB's Bookmarks section.

How to add detail to your Holi avatar

At first, you will have to switch on your smartphone's camera to make the FB avatar. Once you are done, Facebook will list out several options of different skin tones, hair, eye colour and more to choose from. The exciting part about this sticker is that it even allows you to put make up and change the shape of your eyebrows too.

Where to spot your Holi avatar

Now, after you are done creating and detailing your avatar, it will start appearing in the sticker section of the comment bar. You will come across many different versions of your Holi avatar which you can use in messenger while chatting or on Facebook while commenting or posting.

This is not the first time, Facebook has launched a sticker. Earlier also, the social media app has plenty of different stickers for the users to choose from. FB also provides different themes for the stickers.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal