Hide Your Online Status And A Lot More With WhatsApp's Latest Updates | Details Here

WhatsApp on Tuesday announced three key privacy features, which are expected to roll out soon. The latest update will provide features like the ability to hide your ‘Online’ status indicator, exit WhatsApp groups silently without notifying users, and also block screenshots for certain messages.

The announcement was made by the meta founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg earlier today. "We'll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations," said Zuckerberg.

WHAT ARE THE THREE KEY FEATURES?

1. Select Who Can See You Online:

After the latest features are launched, users can choose who can see their online status and who cannot. The online status allows your contacts to see whether you are active. But sometimes, it becomes irritating when you want to use the app privately.

With this new feature that will roll out later this month, users will be able to regulate the visibility of their Online status between all users, contacts only, and nobody similarly like read receipts are controlled.

2. Preventing Screenshots On View Once Messages:

WhatsApp users will not be able to take screenshots of 'viewonce' messages if the sender chooses to block them. It is a great update in addition to the feature that allows users to send pictures and videos without leaving a digital footprint behind.

The app has mentioned that the feature will be available soon but has not announced any official date regarding the same.

3. You Can Now Leave WhatsApp Groups Silently:

The app will soon allow the users to exit any group they want to, silently without notifying other users of their exit. This will save you from all the awkwardness you face while leaving a group you have been a part of for so long.

Notably, the admins of the groups will still be informed about it as you can not leave the group without letting them know. However, other members will not get any notification. As per the app, this feature will roll out to all the users this month.