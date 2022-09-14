Hero11 Black Action Camera, Hero11 Black Mini Added To GoPro's HERO Series | Check Features And Prices

GoPro in its annual Fall update announced three new additions to the GoPro action cameras including the Hero11 Black, Hero 11 Black Creator Edition and Hero11 Black Mini on Wednesday. GoPro's 2022 fall lineup features new, larger sensors that delivers the highest resolution, highest 10-bit colour depth, the highest level of video stabilization and widest field of view ever featured natively in a HERO camera.

HERO11 Black gets new larger sensors which enable 8:7 aspect ratio video for the largest vertical field of view ever on a GoPro. It also gets a 1.4-inch front display on the front and a 2.27-inch touchscreen display on the back. However, it includes a new 1/1.9-inch upgraded sensor capable of shooting 27-megapixel still images and 24.7-megapixel stills taken from videos.In addition, the flagship Hero11 Black is coming with an advanced version of GoPro’s HyperSmooth 5.0 technology as well as three new Night Effect Time Lapse preset modes, and a high-performance enduro battery. Expect the Hero 11 Black to have the same rugged design as its predecessor.

HERO11 Black Creator Edition features all of HERO11 Black’s performance plus a long-lasting battery grip with built-in buttons for one-handed camera control and over four hours of 4K recording per charge. HERO11 Black Creator Edition also includes an optional directional microphone, external mic input, HDMI port for connecting to external displays, a high-output LED light and two cold shoe mounts for mounting additional accessories.

HERO11 Black Mini is a smaller, lighter, simpler version of HERO11 Black that features all of the performance of its bigger sibling. HERO11 Black Mini’s smaller size and simple one-button design make it the perfect choice for people who want maximum simplicity without sacrificing even a hint of performance or quality.

GoPro New HERO Camera prices:

HERO11 Black is available in India starting today for INR 51,500. HERO11 Black Creator Edition will be available starting mid-October at INR 71,500 and HERO11 Black Mini will be available starting November, at INR 41,500. Consumers can buy the HERO11 Black series from our offline and online retail partners including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales.