New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp allows its user to do various things on the platform from sharing images to video chats. However, there is one thing which can make using WhatsApp complicated for a user. According to the Daily Express report, some mobile developers have developed unofficial versions of WhatsApp, adding features like auto-reply and schedule chats.



It is clear how much people need these features over their official WhatsApp, however, since the official messaging app does not provide these features people tend to use these third-party apps. People who are using these unofficial versions of WhatsApp are transferring the chats and data on the unofficial version of WhatsApp in order to enjoy these extra benefits. However, this move may land many users in some serious trouble. As a result, users using these third-party apps may lose their official WhatsApp account permanently.



WhatsApp not just frowned upon WhatsApp plus but also other apps like GB WhatsApp. Meanwhile, the official messaging app WhatsApp is worried about the fact that these third-party apps sneak in malicious software into the device which will be a major security threat to people. Apart from this, these third-party apps are not downloadable from platforms like Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Users have to sideload the app from a different website which eventually increases the risk of getting your device infected.



When it comes to security, then the official WhatsApp provides an end-to-end encryption facility that makes your calls and chats safer and secure. Official Whatsapp emphasis enhancing the user experience. In order to do that, the Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has launched various features one after another.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen