New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Since its inception, Aadhaar card has become an important part of our life as it plays an important role in availing subsidies provided by the Central Government and unemployment benefit schemes and many other things related to the bank works. The government has even made its use mandatory in other important works including applying for passports and other documentation.

However, for any assistance or problem related to Aadhaar card, people have to visit several offices or Aadhaar centres to resolve their issue. In wake of this, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which administers the Aadhaar card, has started a toll-free number for the users. By calling the toll free number, you can get a solution to your problems or queries related to Aadhaar card.

What is the toll-free number issued by UIDAI?

UIDAI has issued a toll-free number 1947. By dialling this number, you will get every important information related to Aadhaar. Information about this toll-free number has been shared on UIDAI's Twitter account.

What information can we get on the toll-free number?

-On using the toll-free number, you will first be asked to select Hindi or English language.

-After selecting the language, you have to press the button indicated to know the update of enrollment.

-Apart from this, you can also know the status of your registered complaint here.

How to update your mobile number in Aadhaar?

-Information related to the mobile number linked to Aadhaar can be obtained. But if you want to update the mobile number in your Aadhaar, then you have to go to the UIDAI website. You can also do this through OTT from a mobile number.

-Go to UIDAI website and login with the help of your mobile number and captcha.

-On the website, you will be asked for some detail, after which an OTP will be sent on your mobile number.

-Click on submit after entering the OTP.

-After this, you will get the option to update where you will see the option of updating the mobile number. Select the mobile number update from it.

-Then the mobile number and captcha will be asked. After this OTP will be sent, enter this OTP and click on OK. Your number will get updated.

