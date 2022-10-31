Here's How You Can Track Real-Time Status Of A Train Using Google Maps

If you are travelling by train, the timings, speed, and expected time of reach become important terms, especially in winter when foggy weather slows down the speed. If you are someone who is on the train or waiting for a train, the option of live tracking the train becomes a blessing. There are multiple applications such as Trainman, Rail Yatri, and more that provide a facility to track the status of the running train.

Moreover, there are few people who do not like any third-party applications or web surfing to track the trains irrespective of the reason. If you are someone who is searching for an alternative, then you are at the right place. In this article, you will find how you can use Google Maps to track the real-time status of the trains.

Follow these steps on your phone (both Android and iOS) to track the real-time status:

1. Open the Google Maps application on your device.

2. In the search box, type in your destination.

3. Tap the train icon to see the train routes that are available.

4. Finally, tap on the name of the train you want to see the live running status of.

5. The current running status of the train will be displayed on your device.

In addition to the present location, the feature shows complete information about a train, including its actual arrival, departure time, schedules, and delays. Where Is My Train, a train tracking and information app that the tech giant purchased in 2018, collaborated to launch the feature.

With the developing technology, daily tasks and other important things have become quite easy. With the evolution of the Internet, one can easily do his or her work sitting at home. There are multiple tech companies that are constantly developing programs, and software that can help people with their day-to-day tasks.