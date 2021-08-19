With these steps you can easily sync your Google Drive and OneDrive without even having the internet accessibility. Google Drive and OneDrive are considered to be some of the most useful storage clouds for file sharing and storage of data.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Google Drive and OneDrive are considered to be some of the most useful storage clouds for file sharing and storage of data and can be used on PCs, Macs, Android phones, iPads and iPhones. However, people can sometimes face issues over syncing Google Drive and OneDrive with their computers. Thus, this article will help you understand how Google Drive and OneDrive can be synced with PCs and Macs without an internet connection.

Here's how you can sync Google Drive with your PC or Mac without having an internet connection in five simple steps:

Step 1: In order to sync your Google Drive with your PC, you need to install the Google Drive desktop application.

Step 2: Once you are done with installing Google Drive, a notification will pop up which will ask you to log in to your Google Account.

Step 3: After logging in, you will find an icon in the system tray area through which you can open the Google Drive window. On the top-right corner, you will find the gear icon which will help you to open your preference.

Step 4: Select the option according to your need in the preferences menu. If you want to control more settings then you can click the top-right icon.

Step 5: Now just in the local storage you will find the option of Google Drive in your Explorer. Now restart your PC to ensure that the changes work effectively.

Here's how you can sync OneDrive with your PC or Mac without having an internet connection in three simple steps:

Step 1: Firstly, download OneDrive from the official website.

Step 2: After installing the app, launch it from the start menu if it does not work itself. Once the window opens, then you will have to sign in to your Microsoft Account, or if you don't have one then you have to create an account.

Step 3: Once you have signed in then the app will show the location of your OneDrive folder. However, you may change the location if you want to. After this press the next following which you will get a quick usage guide. Once all this is done the app will open the OneDrive folder for you.

Step 4: By just a right-click on the OneDrive icon in the system tray you can manage different settings. Apart from that, you can easily access the OneDrive files by clicking on the OneDrive folder present in the left panel of the Explorer.

