Here's How You Can Recover Hacked Instagram Account

Instagram has become an integral part of everyone’s life, specifically youth. Instagram allows its users to post their daily activities in terms of short videos, pictures, and stories and lets them connect with each other as well. However, with time, cyber attacks on social media accounts have seen a surge. Hacking accounts and leaked information has become common. But, on the other hand, social media platforms like Instagram help their users to recover and report their accounts in very few simple steps.

Here are the steps that need to be taken in order to get your account back (if hacked):

You can email the support team of Instagram and ask them for a login code for your account.

Now, open Instagram, and you'll see the login screen.

Once the password has been changed, select the option Get help signing in.

After this, Instagram will send a unique link to your Mailbox. All you have to do is follow the instructions given. You can also log in with a security code

If the above-mentioned method does not work, you can request a security code on your registered number.

Open Instagram. On the login screen, select the Get help signing in option.

Now enter your username, email address, and phone number. Now just start following the on-screen instructions. Then click Send Security Code.

Check your inbox now. A code will appear on it.

Enter this code on the Instagram app. Now verify your identity for account recovery and log in.

Remember to Turn ON the ‘Two-Step Verification' on your Instagram account to avoid these kinds of attacks and secure your account from attackers or hackers.