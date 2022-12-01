Here's How To Watch Instagram Stories Without Anyone Knowing

Instagram is one of the most popular social networking sites nowadays. People love using this platform because it provides a way to share photos and videos with friends, family members, and followers. Additionally, you can also choose to individually update your followers on specific moments in your life that too for a limited time frame of 24 hours. This is known as Stories on Instagram and is available on mobile and web platforms. However, there are some downsides to this feature.

If you want to see a story of an (open) Instagram account without revealing your name or even downloading the story, you can. All you need to do is go to https://www.storysaver.net and enter the username of the person (a public account) you want to see the stories of.

Follow these steps to see or download the Instagram stories anonymously:

1. Enter your Instagram username and press the download button.

2. Choose a current story from this page.

3. After that, click the "Save as" button to save it on your PC, iPhone, or Mac.

For downloading the Instagram highlights all you have to do is just click on ‘Download Instagram Highlights’ and follow the instructions below:

1. Enter your Instagram user name and click the download button

2. Select current highlights on this page

3. Click the " Save as " button to save it on your Pc, Phone, or Mac.

Another alternative for the storysaver.net is Storiesig.me. You can see Instagram stories, and highlights and even download them without even revealing your name.