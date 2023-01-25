Republic Day 2023: How To Send Stickers On WhatsApp And Instagram

Republic Day 2023: Here's how you can share stickers on WhatsApp and Instagram. (Image-Unsplash)

The Republic Day 2023 is around the corner and India is going to witness its 73rd year of the fortunate day. People across the nation wish and greet each other by sharing certain stickers, GIFs and quotes. In case you are wondering how you can download and share the latest stickers with your friends, family and loved ones, here is a step by step guide that will help you download Republic Day WhatsApp stickers and even share them.

1. Navigate to the Google Play Store. Look for WhatsApp stickers for Republic Day.

2. Now, select and download your favourite sticker pack.

3. Open the sticker pack and select 'Add' or 'Add to WhatsApp'.

4. Furthermore, tap the Add button once more to confirm.

5. After you've added it, go to WhatsApp and open any chat window where you want to send it.

6. Navigate to the stickers section and select the newly added sticker pack.

7. To send a sticker, tap on it.

Here’s how you can share Republic Day 2023 stickers on Instagram:

Sharing stickers on Instagram is quite easier as you expect. All you have to do is go to the DMs and tap on the sticker option at the right most side of the massaging box. After doing so, you will be able to see a series of stickers through which you can choose the ones you want to share with your friends or followers.

You can even search for the stickers you are looking for. All you have to do is go to the stickers and search for ‘Happy Republic Day STickers’ and you will see plenty of stickers on the screen.

Additionally, if you are looking for the GIFs you can go to the stickers section and tap on the GIF option present on the bottom of the screen.