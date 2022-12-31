Happy New Year 2023: How To Send New Year Stickers On WhatsApp And Instagram

With the onset of the last day of the year 2022, people are ready to welcome the year 2023 with all excitement and hope. Like each year, new years cannot be started without connecting with our families and dear ones. Thanks to technology, nowadays with just a tap on a screen we can extend our wishes to friends and family. Apps like Instagram and WhatsApp have now rolled out New year stickers for sharing on the app.

With stickers, we can make our plain old text a little more spicy and fun. Here’s how to download and use stickers on these platforms.

How Users Can Send New Year stickers on WhatsApp

On the Meta-owned platform, for sending out stickers users must need to have sticker packs installed. To install the app, Android users can simply go to the Google Play Store and download sticker packs. Just search for New Year stickers and you should find plenty.

Now, after installing the app, users would be able to should see multiple groups of stickers called sticker packs. These sticker packs can each be manually installed so you can only stuff your phone with the ones you actually want.

Next, users must find a button to add each sticker pack. This will usually either be a ‘+’ sign on the right of the individual packs or an ‘add’ prompt on the bottom. Tap on it to install the pack. Remember, you can install multiple sticker packs as well.

After the sticker packs are added, users can send them to personal or group chats. To do this, they can simply open up a chat window and tap on the emoji button (on the left of the text input pill).

Now, instead of just sending plain old text, navigate and send some fun stickers. Also, navigate the stickers tab to find a pack of stickers you like and just with a click on it send it to your loved one.

How Users Can Send New Year stickers on Instagram

On Instagram, it is even easier to send stickers. Instagram users need to do is enter a chat window by heading to the DMs (Direct Messages) page on the right side of the main window. Here, you will be able to see a sticker icon next to the text input bubble.

Click on the right-most button next to the voice-recording and image-attachment buttons to check all the available stickers or can do a sticker search by pressing the search bar and typing ‘New Year’ or ‘2023’ to find relevant stickers. Simply tap on any sticker to send them out.