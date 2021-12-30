New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: With New Year just right here, people across the world will enjoy the most-awaited celebrations. People are all set to bid adieu to 2021 and step into a new beginning. As soon as it is midnight, New Year messages and wishes will start pouring in. People will share motivated New Year quotes, messages, and New Year WhatsApp stickers to family and their loved ones.

WhatsApp stickers are definitely an interesting way through which you can express New Year’s happiness. If you also want to download these new WhatsApp stickers, then here is a step-by-step guide to do it.

Step 1: An individual can easily install several stickers from Google Play Store. First, take out your phone and open Google Play Store on it.

Step 2: Now, search “New Year stickers” and install one of the apps.

Step 3: Now, the user needs to follow the instructions in order to set up their sticker packs, so that they can access them on WhatsApp. The application asks for permission, and the user should go through the details before selecting the 'Allow' option.

Step 4: Once the user has added the sticker pack on the messaging app, they can access them on their smartphone.

Step 5: Now, by clicking on the emoji button the user has to go to the sticker tab where they can see a plethora of stickers from the pack they chose.

NOTE: Users can also save the stickers, which they have received from their friends. In order to do this, the user is required to click on a sticker and choose to add to the favorites option. Users can use the above steps to also add stickers for any other festival or occasion.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen