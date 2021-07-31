New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Friendship Day 2021 is just a day away and it is the perfect time to cherish all those good memories spent with your friends. In order to make your best friend feel more special, you can always get your hands on some of the coolest gadgets in the market to gift them. Smart devices, as well as gadgets, have been a constant part of our lives. On the other hand, these devices excite the young generation so much that they sometimes end up buying unnecessary and expensive gadgets. However, this article will guide you to gift your BFF the latest yet pocket-friendly gadgets.



OnePlus Buds Z:



The OnePlus Buds Z is priced at Rs. 2,699 is one of the stylish wireless earbuds in the market. The earbud comes with a decent battery back-up, in a complete charge the earbud will run the entire day. This provides a 20 hour of battery life wherein the battery goes up to 5 hours in the earbuds and an extra 15 hours in the case. On the other hand, the earbud comes with a 10mm dynamic driver, which gives deep, defined bass.



The best quality of the earbud is that this is IP55-certified making it waterproof. Meanwhile, the weight of the bud is 4.3 grams making it super light. One can listen to music and attend calls from the bud along with that Bluetooth 5.0 technology, dual-microphones (per bud), and the OnePlus noise-reduction algorithms, the true wireless gives an amazing calling experience. With just 10 minutes of fast charging, one can have 3 hours' worth of playtime.



PLAYGO BH47:



The PLAYGO BH47 runs on Qualcomm Chipset and comes with active noise cancellation. Priced at Rs. 6,999 the PLAYGO BH47 comes in a Galaxy black colour variant. One of the best features of the device is that it comes with a multi-point connection which allows its user to connect with two devices at a time. Talking about the battery then it comes with quick charge support which offers its users 30 hours of music usage. The device also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and AUX cable with a power pack speaker size of 40mm.



PLAYGO BH22:



The PLAYGO BH22 gives its users an amazing as well as enhancing experience of clear communication. The device has a good power back-up as one has to charge it for only four hours and it will offer up to 35 hours of music usage. The price of the device is Rs.2,999 and it comes up in vibrant Champagne and Lush Lava colours. Along with that, it has a dynamic speaker size of 40mm which makes the audio experience mesmerising. Meanwhile, the device allows its user a multi-point connection which enables them to connect with two devices simultaneously. On the other hand, PLAYGO BH22 supports both Bluetooth 5.0 and AUX cables.



Realme Watch 2 Pro:



The Realme Watch 2 Pro smartwatch is priced at Rs 5000 is an amazing gifting option for your friend. The smartwatch allows tracking heart rate monitor and blood oxygen monitor, not only this it will also ensure that your friend remains in good health and can accomplish their fitness goal. Talking about the battery life then, after charging for 2 hours the watch will work up to 14 hours. The watch is also water-resistant which makes it more convenient to use in daily life. On the other hand, the watch comes with a high-precision and low-power GPS sensor and supports dual-satellite location (GPS and Glonass are online at the same time) which gives a piece of accurate location information.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen