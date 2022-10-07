Hackers Steal $100 Million Worth Cryptocurrency From Binance-Linked Blockchain, Confirms CEO

According to the report by Reuters, hackers have looted a sum of $100 million worth cryptocurrency from a Binance linked blockchain, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao mentions in a tweet on Friday.

According to Zhao, the tokens were stolen from a blockchain “bridge” which was used in the Binance linked blockchain until February. For your reference, a Blockchain bridge is the tool which is used to transfer crypto coins from one application to another.

Separately, BNB Chain mentioned in a tweet- the hackers have affected between $100 million and $110 million worth of digital tokens, but did not specify which tokens were affected.

The BNB chain also said on Twitter that it had adjourned the activity before resuming at around 06:30 GMT. The Blockchain bridges in recent times have become more prone to thefts, which has entirely affected the crypto sector.

Binance's website describes the BNB chain as a "community-run, open-source, decentralized ecosystem."