New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Truecaller on Wednesday launched a new personal safety app Guardian that will allow its Android and iOS users share their real-time location alert their guardians in case of an emergency. The company said that the app is a free-to-use experience that will help users alert their family, friends and even authorities in case of an emergency.

"There are probably hundreds of apps on the app stores for personal safety and location sharing. But none of them works in a way where you can involve family, friends, the community at large and the authorities," True Software Scandinavia AB CEO and co-founder Alan Mamedi said in a statement.

"We believe we have the right tools and the conviction to make Guardians happen...Our past four years of research on women's safety and campaigns like #ItsNokOk, we now understand the problem well and it's now time to do something about making our cities safer for everyone," he added.

How does this app works?

The Guardian app includes an emergency button that allows the users to alert their 'guardians' of their location in case of an emergency. The company said that the users can add their family, friends and even authorities as 'guardians'.

The company has said that the app allows the users to set up permanent sharing with selected contacts. The app, the company said, shares location "intermittently" to preserve battery life but can also "precise" location if switched to emergency mode.

'Not a data sharing app'

Amid row over privacy concerns, Truecaller has said that Guardian is not a data sharing app and it cannot access users' location data for any commercial purposes.

"We are using an encrypted line between the two different clients...So that actually means that you can't revisit a previous journey because we don't store that data...The data that is shared with the 'forever sharing' option is the state of battery and signal, along with the location to help the trusted guardians follow the user," the company said.

How can I sign-up for Guardian?

The sign-up process for Guardian is quite easy if you are a Truecaller user. However, if you are not a Truecaller user, you can sign-up for Guardian with an one-time password (OTP) that will be sent to your mobile number once you download the app.

After verifying your phone number with the OTP, you can use Guardian, following which you can select your own personal Guardians from the contact list, choose when to stop/start sharing location and setup permanent sharing with selected Guardians.

Here it is noteworthy to mention that Guardians app asks for three permissions: location, contacts (for sending invites to personal Guardians) and phone permission (to show your phone status to your Guardians).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma