Govt Mandates Registration of IMEI Number To Stop Mobile Phone Theft, Tampering: All Details Here

The Government of India has taken a smart step to prevent the misuse of lost and stolen smartphones. From January 1, 2023, all the phone manufacturers including the global players will have to register the IMEI number of every handset with the Indian Counterfeited Device Restriction portal (https://icdr.ceir.gov.in) before selling it in the market.

The new rule has made it mandatory for all the handsets to have a unique IMEI number that can be tracked digitally. Apparently, lakhs of smartphones and feature phones come with fake IMEI or even duplicate IMEI numbers.

Not only this, it will help the users block their smartphones or feature phones if it gets stolen or lost in order to prevent misuse. According to the reports, a total of 52,883 phones get stolen or lost every year and only 3.5% of them get reported.

This rule is also expected to stop the black marketing of smartphones in India.

Earlier, it was easy to buy the first copy of phones of some big brands that were manufactured in China.

This restriction will apply to all cell phones, not only those made in India, it will include imported iPhones and Samsung Galaxy models. It will help law enforcement agencies to tackle the crime.

How Can You Check Your Handset’s IMEI Number:

To know your handset’s IMEI number, dial *#06# and you will get the details. If you are owning a dual-sim phone, there will be two unique IMEI numbers. Any device with no IMEI number is fake and you must not buy it.

What Is The Meaning Of INDIAN COUNTERFEITED DEVICE RESTRICTION (ICDR)?

The Indian Counterfeit Device Restriction (ICDR) system is made for granting IMEI certifications for the import of mobile devices through various customs ports. It was introduced by the government in 2021. One can easily access the web portal by visiting https://icdr.ceir.gov.in for registration and generation of IMEI certificates. As of now, there are no charges for registration and generation of IMEI certificates.