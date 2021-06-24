An ocean of fake profiles floats over social media sites, which becomes a part of the concern. Seeing the scenario, Indian government has reportedly given instruction to social media sites like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram to shut those accounts whose profiles are fake or of known personalities.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Social media sites have been a massive pivot for people to kill their free time. From fashion to food and to news, the social media has been a major source of information for people across the globe. However, whatever has its pros comes with cons as well.

An ocean of fake profiles floats over social media sites, which becomes a part of the concern. Obscene images along with salacious messages are sent through those profiles and sometimes these fake profiles end up hacking other people's genuine profiles.

Seeing the scenario, Indian government has reportedly given instruction to social media sites like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram to shut those accounts whose profiles are fake or of known personalities. This mandate is a part of new IT rule and therefore all the social media platform has to act as soon as possible after receiving the complaint from the user's end.

"For example, if a known film actor, or a cricketer, or a politician, or any other user, objects to another person using his or her image/picture to gain followers or to make their messaging more visible, or to carry out any illegal activity, then they are within their right to ask the companies to take down the account. Provision to this effect have been included in the new IT Rules for social media companies and they have to take remedial action within a day after being notified by a user", an official said quoted by the Times of India.

The caricature of any famous personality/ Artist/ Influencers / Activist or any business account can be reported and will be taken down within 24 hours. These kinds of accounts can be used for any mischief or criminal purpose. Not only that but accounts that have morphed pictures will also be taken down.

There are various instances where innocent people fall under the trap of these fake accounts and end up being in misery. The new IT Rule is necessary for all those significant social media platforms that have over 50 lakh users

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen