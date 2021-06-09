Aarogya Setu, the Government’s mobile application for contact tracing to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, shared the information as to how to get the details corrected in the CoWIN vaccination certificate.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Citizens who are getting vaccinated get CoWIN vaccine certificates. However, many individuals have been receiving CoWIN vaccine certificates with inadvertent errors in details such as the spelling of the name, year of birth and gender. The government of India’s Aarogya Setu app has now come up with an option to correct these details in case somebody got it wrong.

Users can make the correction through CoWIN website:

"Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your Cowin vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in," the official handle of the Aarogya Setu app tweeted on Wednesday. The CoWIN vaccination certificates are used at the time of travel and help in the access of several other premises. However, the portal warns that a citizen can edit the certificate only once and the updated information will appear on the final certificate.

Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your Cowin vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in. Go to https://t.co/S3pUoouB6p and Raise an Issue. @mygovindia @CovidIndiaSeva @MoHFW_INDIA @GoI_MeitY @_DigitalIndia #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/W32yUGr8Jx — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) June 8, 2021

Steps to make corrections in Name, Year of Birth and Gender

Step 1 – Visit http://cowin.gov.in

Step 2 – Sign in by entering your 10-digit mobile number

Step 3 – Wait for the One Time Password (OTP) message on your registered mobile phone

Step 4 – Click on Verify and Proceed

Step 5 – Go to your Account details

Step 6 – Raise an issue related to the correction which needs to be made

Step 7 – Click on ‘Correction in Certificate’

Step 8 – Select ‘What is the issue?’ under which you will be able to see the specifics of your details and can make the particular correction

Step 9 – Select the issue – ‘Name’/ ‘Year of Birth’/’Gender’

Step 10 – Make the changes

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan