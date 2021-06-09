Got your CoWIN vaccine certificate wrong? Know the step-wise process to make corrections
New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Citizens who are getting vaccinated get CoWIN vaccine certificates. However, many individuals have been receiving CoWIN vaccine certificates with inadvertent errors in details such as the spelling of the name, year of birth and gender. The government of India’s Aarogya Setu app has now come up with an option to correct these details in case somebody got it wrong.
Aarogya Setu, the Government of India’s mobile application for contact tracing and publishing of health advisories to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, shared the information as to how to get the details corrected in the CoWIN vaccination certificate.
Users can make the correction through CoWIN website:
"Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your Cowin vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in," the official handle of the Aarogya Setu app tweeted on Wednesday. The CoWIN vaccination certificates are used at the time of travel and help in the access of several other premises. However, the portal warns that a citizen can edit the certificate only once and the updated information will appear on the final certificate.
"Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your Cowin vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in. Go to https://t.co/S3pUoouB6p and Raise an Issue."
Steps to make corrections in Name, Year of Birth and Gender
Step 1 – Visit http://cowin.gov.in
Step 2 – Sign in by entering your 10-digit mobile number
Step 3 – Wait for the One Time Password (OTP) message on your registered mobile phone
Step 4 – Click on Verify and Proceed
Step 5 – Go to your Account details
Step 6 – Raise an issue related to the correction which needs to be made
Step 7 – Click on ‘Correction in Certificate’
Step 8 – Select ‘What is the issue?’ under which you will be able to see the specifics of your details and can make the particular correction
Step 9 – Select the issue – ‘Name’/ ‘Year of Birth’/’Gender’
Step 10 – Make the changes
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan