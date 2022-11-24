Google's Upcoming Update Will Make Your Smart TVs Faster And Safer; Details Inside

The tech giant Google has been on the roll for a while now. With the series of new launches, new updates, and many more, the tech giant is now going to make the life of Android TV owners easy by making some host changes. According to the reports, Google is going to switch from Android Package Kit (APK) to Android App Bundle (AAB) by the start of next year. This change aims to solve all the storage issues that come with Google or Android TVs.

Unlike smartphones, TVs have comparatively low storage which goes around at an average of 8 GB. As a result, Android TV users had to uninstall a few apps in order to install the new apps. For this particular problem, Google had introduced App Bundle back in 2020 and is now planning to make it a standard for all the existing and upcoming smart TVs by 2023.

With this announcement, the tech giant has also given a time of six months to all the app developers to redesign the apps and make them compatible with the new standards. The reason behind the step is to make the applications lighter hence storage will no longer become an issue.

The company issues a warning that noncompliant apps will be hidden from the TV interface. In simpler terms, all these modifications could make smart TVs run longer and faster while ensuring that updates keep them safe from potential attacks.

Earlier, Google rolled out the new version of the update for the new flagship Pixel 7 series after it faced a screen bypass bug. The bug was discovered by a Hungary-based security researcher and was later rewarded with $70,000.