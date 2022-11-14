Google's Android Auto Coolwalk UI Enters Public Beta Stage; List Of New Features Revealed

After a series of updates and product launches, the tech giant Google has rolled out a new beta update the Coolwalk UI with some latest features for the Android Auto. Google was planning to revamp Android Auto which is a major application that lets users to connect their Android phones to their car’s infotainment systems for a while now and has finally initiated it.

Coolwalk, which was announced at Google I/O 2022 (an annual developer conference), would provide Android Auto with a dynamic split screen UI that would more effectively adapt to various screen sizes, as per the report. It was intended to make the most important apps and features easier to access with a single tap, allowing drivers to focus more on the road.

Here is a list of features that you would get your hands on after you update the application (As Per The Reports).

1. With the new update, the app will offer a split screen with which the driver would find the map closer to him/her just for easier access.

2. Another impressive feature that this update would bring to the users is the customisation of the map’s screen size. The driver will now be able to resize the map on the infotainment screen and could even opt for a full screen.

3. The media card has also been updated by the company, making it capable of dynamic growth and contraction, such as when a new message arrives.

4. Just like smartphones, you would be able to access the Google Voice Assistant suggestion just by swiping the infotainment screen.

Earlier, the tech giant Google rolled out a minor November update for its smartphone series with some bug fixes. The main changes are intended to improve battery life on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 devices. Notably, Google is going to launch some new features next month.