New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Since Reliance Jio announced that it has partnered with Google to launch an 'affordable' Android smartphone in India, fans and tech lovers are eagerly waiting when will the company launch its upcoming budget-friendly cellphone in the country.

However, if the reports are to believed, then the wait is likely to end soon as the Jio will launch its upcoming low-cost Android smartphone soon. According to a report by India Today, the smartphone will likely be launched in the first quarter of 2021.

The report quoted sources saying that the smartphone will not be launched in December because it is still the testing phase and will take three months to arrive in the markets. The report also claimed that the Jio will manufacture around 10 crore of such low-cost smartphones in India.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Jio-Google Android smartphone:

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Chief Executive Officer (CEO), had in July announced that the Jio has partnered with Google to develop entry-level affordable smartphones for 5G customers in India.

"We believe we can design an entry-level 4G or even 5G smartphone for a fraction of its current cost. To power such a value-engineered smartphone, we also need an equally value-engineered operating system, and such an operating system must be designed from grounds-up," he had said.

Media reports suggest that the company is passionately looking to develop the smartphone in India and asked local manufacturers in the country to accelerate their production. Speaking about its price, the smartphone will be available at a price of just Rs 4,000 in India, media reports suggest.

According to an Indian Express report, an all-new Google and Jio Andriod smartphone has also been listed on Google Console and has been named as 'Reliance Orbic RC545L'. It will likely have a Qualcomm Snapdragon QM 215 SoC chipset and an HD+ screen with 720x1440 screen resolution.

