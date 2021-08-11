New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: To ensure kids' safety, Google has rolled out various safety features which will make sure that a minor should not watch/download any kind of explicit content. There are bulks of content available over the internet which shouldn’t be exposed to kids before a certain age.



Under these new features, Google policies will not give access to kids who are under the age of 13 to make their own standard account however, there are still some features that allow kids to use the app in a more congruous manner.



"As kids and teens spend more time online, parents, educators, child safety and privacy experts, and policymakers are rightly concerned about how to keep them safe," said, Google product and user experience director Mindy Brooks, adding, "We engage with these groups regularly, and share these concerns."



Google will gradually change its default upload setting and children who are in the age of 13 to 17 will be able to use YouTube's default upload. Jame Beser, Director of product management, kids and family, as quoted by Times of India, said, "We want to help younger users make an informed decision about their online footprint and digital privacy, including encouraging them to make an international choice if they'd like to make their content public."



Google has a feature for children, known as Safe Search. In this, the children's Google account will be linked with the family. Children who are under the age of 13 can sign in to account. Meanwhile, through this feature family members can also have a check on what their kid is searching online.



On the other hand, Google is also going to launch a safety section on the play store. Through this parents will easily get to know that which app follows the family policies. This feature will make it easy for parents to decide whether to download the app or not, as the app has to disclose about how they use the data.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen