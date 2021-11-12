New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Google's services have been hit by outages in some parts of the UK as users are reporting problems with the platform. Google services including YouTube, Gmail, Google Meet, and more were all hit by problems, as users and Google's status page reported.

“We are currently investigating an issue affecting user access to multiple services affecting users in Europe,” Google said in an update on its status dashboard reported Independent. It described the problem as a disruption rather than an outage.

The issues did not affect all users but they affected some people as they were unable to get online. However, Google engineers are investigating the problem with its services in the UK.

At 10.30 am Google said: "Our team is continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 12 Nov 2021, 11:00 UTC with more information about this problem. Thank you for your patience. The affected users are unable to access Gmail.

"Some users in Europe may experience issues when attempting to access services."

The investigation by Google includes services of platforms like Google Calendar, Chat, Groups, and Meet with users saying they are also having trouble with YouTube.

According to DownDetector UK, the problems had started before 8:45 am in the UK and approx 1000 people were having trouble with Google platforms and about 400 people have outlined similar issues with YouTube - which is owned by Google.

Posted By: Ashita Singh