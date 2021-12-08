New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The home screen of smart devices with Google search engine on top, continues to offer a unique perspective into recapping the top search trends of 2021 in India, as Google India announced its ‘Year in Search’ results on Wednesday. Google’s ‘Year in Search’ results underlines the most trending moments in news, entertainment, sports, pop culture – reflecting the gist of people’s curiosity that led them to ask questions on Google with ‘Who’, ‘What’ and ‘How’ prefixes.

Cricket, Football, Neeraj Chopra ruled the search trend charts in 2021

Google’s ‘Year in Search’ trends for 2021 reveal that India’s annual affair with ‘Indian Premier League’ -- T20 Cricket’s annual instalment of the best that the T20 Cricket has to offer – remained top search trend in India in 2021. This was followed by ‘Cowin’, the centralised portal for COVID-19 vaccination and ‘ICC T20 World Cup’.

‘Euro Cup’ remained the fourth most searched trend in India in 2021, followed by ‘Tokyo Olympics’ that saw India hitting its best-ever medal tally this year led by the Golden heroics of athlete Neeraj Chopra.

Neeraj Chopra, the 23-year-old Tokyo Olympics Gold medalist, who won the country's first-ever Olympic medal in Athletics, became India’s most searched personality on Google in 2021.

After Neeraj Chopra, Aryan Khan, Shehnaaz Gill India’s most searched personalities

Neeraj Chopra’s top spot on Google search trends was followed by spiking interest in actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who took the second spot among most searched personalities in India in 2021. Actor Shehnaaz Gill took third spot amid the events surrounding her Punjabi Film ‘Haunsla Rakh’ opposite Daljit Dosanjh and the sudden death of her close friend Sidharth Malhotra.

Tesla founder and prolific social media personality Elon Musk’s also featured on the list, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Raj Kundra.

CoWIN, Covid Vaccine too featured in top search trends in a year of pandemic

The beginning of the world's second largest vaccination drive led to the searches for ‘CoWIN’ to ‘Covid Vaccine’ as people sought information on vaccinations and their availability.

The effect of the pandemic was reflected most in the ‘Near me’ searches this year, with searches on Covid Vaccine, Covid tests, Covid hospital filling up the top slots. Searches for oxygen cylinders and CT scans also witnessed an increase as people sought medical services during the worst phase of COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

Jai Bhim, Shershaah, top the Movies’ search trend for 2021

Jai Bhim, a Tamil blockbuster secured the top spot on the Movies’ list, followed by Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani-starrer Shershaah.

Radhe, and Bell Bottom were the other Hindi movies that surged on the trending charts.

Big-budget Hollywood action movies like Godzilla vs Kong and Eternals rounded up the list of the top trending movies of this year.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma