Google Warns Against Hallucinating Chatbots, Claims AI Provides Made-Up Responses: Report

AFTER a massive goof up by the Bard AI promotional material which cost Google a hefty $100 billion loss within a few hours, the head of the Google search engine issued a warning about the pitfalls of artificial intelligence in chatbots in a newspaper interview that was published on Saturday. The company has been in a race to compete with Microsoft's backed Open AI’s ChatGPT.

This came after the recently introduced Bard AI made a factual error that made the value of Google fall by over 7 percent which accounts for over $100 billion dollars. The company’s estimated value is $1.212 Trillion.

According to Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president at Google and head of Google Search, "this kind of artificial intelligence we're talking about right now can sometimes lead to something we term hallucination."

"This then expresses itself in such a way that a machine produces a persuasive but entirely fabricated answer," Raghavan wrote in remarks published in German. One of the most important objectives, he continued, was to keep this to a minimum.

Ever since Open AI introduced its ChatGPT, the platform has been a hit as the platform recorded over a million users within a week when it was launched. On the other hand, Google seems to be on the back foot as of now.

After months of planning Google recently in a blog post introduced the Bard AI which was followed by the surprise event organised by Microsoft, in which the company announced the AI-powered search engine.

It is clear that Microsoft is leading from the front as it has already integrated the platform into its search engine and is reportedly planning to integrate it into other services such as Outlook, Powerpoint, and Word. While on the other hand, Google is yet to announce the public arrival of its recently launched Bard AI.