Google Unveils Android 14 Developer Preview; Know All About The Upcoming Software Update Here

The technology giant Google which has recently rolled out the latest Android 13 with the launch of Pixel 7 and 7 Pro has unveiled the first-ever developer preview of Android 14 for the Pixel smartphones. With this preview, the company also mentioned that foldable phones, tablets, and other large screens would get more support.

"Android 14 builds on our efforts to increase developer productivity by improving performance, privacy, security, and user customization. This preview is just the beginning, and we'll have much more to offer as the release cycle progresses "Google's vice president of engineering, Dave Burke, stated in a blog post.

“Android 14 continues our effort to optimise the way apps work together, improve system health and battery life, and polish the end-user experience,” the blog post added.

Further, Google announced that the new Android operating system would "draw on the work done in Android 12L and 13 to support tablets and flexible form factors."

The blog post also hinted at what the latest Android 14 could bring along with the software update. It will include the optimised broadcast with improved battery life, more personalised customisations on offer, Bigger fonts with non-linear scaling, and more.

In addition, Google has removed Smart Reply from the Voice app for Android, iOS, Pixel tablets, and Pixel phones. Google is apparently intending to release a foldable gadget in 2023 as a result of this. In addition, the business is likely to release Android 13 alongside its next-generation products in the fall.

Google will release beta versions from April through June along with Developer Previews in February and March. In June and July, Google anticipates platform stability, with the final release coming somewhere in August.

Currently, According to Google, the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 5, or Pixel 4a are compatible with the developer preview.