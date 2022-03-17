New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Tech giant Google on Saturday announced that it will begin the "sunsetting" Universal Analytics, the previous generation of Analytics, from next year. The Universal Analytics and Universal Analytics 360 properties, Google said, will stop processing new hits from July 1 and October 1 next year, respectively.

"Without a modern measurement solution, you leave essential insights on the table that can impact your business. So now is the time to make Google Analytics 4 your cross-platform Analytics solution. We will begin sunsetting Universal Analytics next year," Google said in a release.

Why Google is making a switch?

The tech giant said Universal Analytics' inability to deliver cross-platform insights is the main reason why it is making the switch. It said the measurement methodology has become obsolete, noting "Universal Analytics was built for a generation of online measurement that was anchored in the desktop web, independent sessions and more easily observable data from cookies."

"And though Universal Analytics offers a variety of privacy controls, Google Analytics 4 is designed with privacy at its core to provide a better experience for both our customers and their users," said Google.

"It helps businesses meet evolving needs and user expectations, with more comprehensive and granular controls for data collection and usage. Importantly, Google Analytics 4 will also no longer store IP addresses," it said.

"These solutions and controls are especially necessary in today’s international data privacy landscape, where users are increasingly expecting more privacy protections and control over their data," it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma