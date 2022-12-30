Google To Roll Out OTA Update With 5G Service For Three Pixel Phones On THIS Date

Google to roll out its much awaited OTA update with 5G services in first quarter of 2023. (Image-Unsplash)

The California-based tech titan Google has announced that it would be rolling out it's much awaited over the air (OTA) update which will enable the 5G services on the Pixel phones in the first quarter of 2023.

On the other hand, all smartphones, including those made by Apple and Samsung, have received their OTA updates and are now securely supporting the current 5G services. While Google, an Android developer, has postponed the rollout of its OTA update that would have restricted Indian users from using the recently launched 5G services.

However, the tech giant only has three phones available in India that are compatible with the current 5G services, and as was already mentioned, they would require an OTA update to do so. The three phones are- Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, and Google Pixel 6a.

According to a statement released by Google, "We have been actively working with Indian carriers on the various requirements that go into provisioning 5G and look forward to rolling this out for Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 6a in Q1 2023." Owners of the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 6a will therefore receive 5G support during the first quarter of 2023. The company does not specify a specific month for when it will introduce 5G support in the nation.

Google was anticipated to roll out the 5G services through the update in December, just like every other smartphone manufacturer, but it did not. Due to this, the business has fallen behind other flagship manufacturers like Samsung and Google.

In a statement released earlier this year, Google claimed that the "Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 6a are 5G-capable devices." We are actively working with Indian carriers to enable functionality as soon as possible, and the services will be launched soon.