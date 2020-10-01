Sundar Pichai has said that the Google will pay publishers over USD 1 billion "to create and curate high-quality content for a different kind of online news experience".

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In order to win over powerful news organisations amid heightened regulatory scrutiny, the Google on Thursday announced it will pay over USD 1 billion news publishers worldwide over the next three year.

In a blog post, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the tech giant will pay over USD 1 billion to provide blurbs for its news app and to give readers free access to certain paywalled articles.

According to Pichai, the Google News Showcase is a new product which will benefit both publishers and readers. He said that it will be launched on Google News on iOS, and will come to Google Discover and Search in the future.

"It features the editorial curation of award-winning newsrooms to give readers more insight on the stories that matter, and in the process, helps publishers develop deeper relationships with their audiences," Pichai said in his blog post.

"This approach is distinct from our other news products because it leans on the editorial choices individual publishers make about which stories to show readers and how to present them," he added.

Pichai further said that it was launched in Germany and Brazil on Thursday, adding that more than 200 publishers have signed for it across the world.

"The publications include award-winning national titles like Der Spiegel, Stern, Die Zeit, Folha de S.Paulo, Band and Infobae alongside regionally and locally significant publications such as El Litoral, GZH, WAZ and SooToday," he said.

Why Google is launching this product?

Over the last few years, many leading news publishers have fought Google for compensation for using their content, with European media groups leading the charge. The news publishers have urged the tech giant to pay for the rights to host news articles, arguing that "their journalism is drawing users to those platforms".

"Google News Showcase lets publishers curate stories on the news that matters, develop deeper relationships with readers and provides a new revenue stream for essential reporting," Brad Bender, Google Vice President, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma