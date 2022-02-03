New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Tech giant Google has recently announced that it will introduce a new integrated view for Gmail on the web. The company announced the changes through a blog post. These new changes will help the user to switch over between critical applications like Gmail, Chat, and Meet spaces within the Gmail window. As per the company, the new feature will be rolling out for every user by the second quarter of 2022.

As per the Google Workspace blog, Workspace users can start testing the new feature from February 08. With the help of this new feature, users can easily switch between buttons such as Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet instead of one combined layout given for Gmail, Chat, and Meet.

Through this feature, users will only be able to see one button at a time in an enlarged view, with support for Notification bubbles keeping them up to date on different tabs. Users who will update the new feature will be able to see the same list of mail and label options available today, as per Google. The tech giant announced about these changes to Workspace tools in September 2021.

One of the features which were included in the changes was that users can easily place a one-on-one call with other google users without even needing the Google Meet link.

According to Google, those users who have tried the new feature (Gmail layout) will be switched to it by April. The tech giant also said that users will get the chance to make changes for some time before it is permanently enabled by the end of quarter 2 2022.

These new updates will be available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus.

