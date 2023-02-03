Google To Introduce Chat-GPT Rival On February 8 Event? Here's What We Know So Far

GOOGLE will conduct an event where it will discuss its progress in artificial intelligence (AI) on February 8. According to an invitation issued to The Verge, the tech giant will discuss how it is "using the power of AI to reinvent how people search for, discover, and engage with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to get what you need."

Google has announced that the event will be live-streamed on the popular video-streaming platform Youtube. Additionally, the tech giant is expected to bring some light on Google Lens, Translate, Shopping, and Maps suggests a report. The event is reportedly going to continue for 40 minutes.

The technology giant is reportedly testing ChatGPT-like products that will make use of its LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) technology, according to earlier this week's reports.

The company is reportedly testing a chatbot called "Apprentice Bard" as part of its new AI-powered chat products, which allows users to ask questions and receive detailed responses in a manner similar to ChatGPT. It was also testing a new search desktop design that could be used in a question-and-answer format.

This came after the creator of Gmail wrote that Google will be destroyed a year or two after the arrival of ChatGPT.

"Google may be only a year or two away from catastrophic disruption. The Search Engine Result Page, which is where they make the majority of their money, will be eliminated by AI. Even if they catch up with AI, they won't be able to fully deploy it without killing their most important asset. The URL/Search bar of the browser is replaced with AI that autocompletes my thought/question as I type it while simultaneously delivering the best response (which may be a link to a website or product)," Paul Buccheit, the founder of Gmail, wrote in a series of tweets.