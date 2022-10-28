Google To Increase Individual Workspace Storage From 15GB To 1 TB Soon; To Roll Out More Features

Google has been rolling out updates for a while now, and this time it has given a surprise to its ‘Google Workspace’ users by announcing some new features. The features include increased cloud storage and advances in email personalisation. With this, Google aims to connect even more business owners all across the globe.

The new rollout will also let you store over 100 file types including PDFs, CAD files, and images. Microsoft Office files can be readily collaborated on and edited without being converted. Furthermore, Drive will now include built-in security against malware, spam, and ransomware, so the user doesn't have to worry about accidentally exposing themselves to malware by opening a document.

“Each Google Workspace Individual account will soon have 1 TB of safe cloud storage. You won't have to do anything to acquire the upgraded storage: as we roll this out, every account will be automatically upgraded from 15 GB to 1 TB,” said Google in its blog post.

“According to business owners, our tools' familiarity enables them to complete more tasks. And as of right now, we're giving Workspace Individual users even additional features. In order to make Google Workspace Individual available to even more business owners worldwide, we are also expanding our geographical availability,” the company added.

Notably, the company is expanding its Google Workspace to some other companies which include: the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Greece, and Argentina.

Talking about personalised emails, Multi-send emails can now include mail merge tags like @firstname so that each recipient receives a special email that feels like it was made just for them. Earlier, Google launched a multi-send code that let the sender distribute newsletters and announcements by enabling the user to quickly email several recipients while keeping their anonymity.

"The functionality of Workspace Individual is being deepened along with the footprint's expansion. This includes eSignature in Google Docs, appointment scheduling, configurable layouts, and multi-send in Gmail," the comapny concluded.