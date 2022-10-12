Google To Enable 'Client-Side Encryption' In Gmail By 2023 | All You Need To Know

Google has revealed a new security feature for its Gmail in the company’s annual cloud computing showcase Google Cloud Next. The new feature will help users all around the world to block the attackers who can get access to the data. The client-side encryption will be applied to Gmail by the start of next year.

Client-side encryption was previously only available for Google Meet and Docs data. The company is now extending this functionality to other tools in its Workspace productivity suite. Stores encrypted data on the end-user device before it is sent to our data center servers. This means that even Google doesn't have the encryption keys needed for access.

After Google enables client-side encryption next year, only the user who has sent the mail and the user who has received the mail can read it. This feature will also limit others to read messages that are going in the mail.

CSE allows every user including businesses to have direct control of the encryption keys. Google says it uses "modern encryption standards",to encrypt data sent to its servers, making it impossible for hackers to access sensitive information.

The tech giant aims to help users with enhanced data confidentiality while meeting data sovereignty and compliance requirements.

On the other hand, Google Chat is also expected to get this data loss prevention feature to protect the data from real-time leaks. Moreover, the tech giant also mentioned that it will look for data-sharing options for Google Drive that will let businesses decide how to share their files.