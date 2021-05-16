Google chat app is a replacement for the erstwhile Hangouts application. iPhone and iPad users can easily use this chat app.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: WhatsApp is the most commonly used messaging application worldwide. However, for few months, the app has been in news for its new privacy policy. Owing to this, other messaging platforms are introducing their application. After Telegram, the recent company to join the bandwagon is Google. The tech giant has rolled out the Google Chat App for Android and iOS users.

Google Chat app is integrated within the Gmail application, and is now part of its ecosystem, which also includes Rooms, Gmail, Meet and other features. Until now, the company allowed only its Google Workspace users to use the chat app, but now Google has introduced the instant messaging app for all the users of Gmail.

What is Google Chat App?

Google chat app is basically a replacement for the erstwhile Hangouts app built for teams that provide direct messages and team chat rooms, similar to competitors Microsoft Teams and Slack. The Google chat app was initially allowed for Google Workspace customers with identical features in all packages. Google Workspace is the tech giant’s B2B offering.

Who can use the Google Chat App?

iPhone and iPad users can easily use this chat app from the bottom of the Gmail interface, which also includes Meet, Rooms and Mail. However, Android users will have to wait as Google is yet to launch the platform, and the android version is expected soon.

How to use Google Chat App?

If you are iPhone or iPad user then, follow the below steps to use the chat application:

1. Update the Gmail application via App Store or Google Play Store

2. Click on the sandwich menu on the top left of the screen

3. Click on Settings and go to your personal Google account

4. Select Chat (early access) option to enable the platform to your Gmail app

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv