New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: With technology pacing up with its speed, we get to hear about different new updates and features every now and then. While talking about updates and features, Google which is said to be the largest search engine platform will add different new features in its search platform soon. These features will be interesting for the users and dark mode can also be incorporated among these. Apart from this, the option to change the search background of the mobile device will be given. Google has played a vital role in every individual's life as it provides a lot of information just with a touch. Some of the features which Google can incorporate in the current update are:

1. Dark Mode: One of the new features that will be introduced is the dark mode. For the very first users can enable the dark mode in the search engine box. Many users are comfortable using dark mode in various other apps seeing that Google has also decided to bring this feature for their search engine. It will be easy to search for anything on Google at night. One can find the option of a dark mode on the left side of the screen, where the sign-in option is.



2. Customize Background Option: Through this option, a user will be able to change the background of the main page of Google search as per their choice. This option will roll out on an account basis and will be an interesting option for the users. Through this users will be able to change wallpapers according to their preference however till now the Google page has a default wallpaper that every user uses.



3. New Setting Icon: Google Search users will soon be given a new Settings button, which will be on the left side of the account switcher option at the top of the page. According to the report, features like Search Settings, Language, and Search History will be present in the new menu bar below Google Search Settings.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen