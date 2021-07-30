New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: With an aim to restrict the promotion of sexual content in various apps, Google has decided to ban some apps from the App Store, including the 'Sugar Daddy Apps' from September 1. Several other apps are also on the radar of Google which will be banned for promoting sexual content. There has been a lot of discussion over the 'Sugar Daddy' App, as it indulges in promoting obscene content. On the other hand, the Google Play Store will also add new Family Policy requirements, Device and Network Abuse policy, permissions policy, and more to its Play Store. All these policies will be enforced from September 1.



What is Sugar Daddy and what is Sugar Daddy Apps



The term 'Sugar Daddy' is used for a person who is an older man with great wealth and is looking to spend his money in exchange for sexual favours from younger girls. Talking about the App, there are plenty of 'Sugar Dating' Apps on the Google Play Store, wherein some apps are actually called 'Sugar Daddy'. These Apps help older men to connect with younger women. However, the concept is a bit different from prostitution. Many such apps have been identified on Google, which have been downloaded thousands times.



Google's new policy



Two types of policies are being implemented by Google. Out of this, apps promoting obscene content are being banned from September 1. On the other hand, the Apps which are involved in the fraud financial service will be banned from the Google Play Store from September 15, which will help prevent fraud in the name of personal loans. Google is implementing the new personal loan app rules for India and Indonesia. Earlier, some similar rules have been implemented by Apple. Meanwhile, Google will collect all the necessary information from the personal loan lender and borrower in order to save its users from getting swindled.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen