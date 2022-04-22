New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In order to enhance security and privacy on Android phones, tech giant Google is ending support for third-party call recording applications starting May 11. As a result of this, app developers won't be able to offer the call recording feature through third-party apps. Google recently made some changes to its Google Play Store Policy and one of these aims to kill call recording apps on Android devices.

This is not the first time that Google has tried to stop call recording. It has been against call recording apps and services for years now, believing it to be an invasion of a user's privacy when they are being unknowingly recorded on a call. As a result, even the call recording feature on Google’s own Dialer application comes with a loud "This call is now being recorded" alert that's heard on both sides before recording begins.

"The Accessibility API is not designed and cannot be requested for remote call audio recording," Google stated. It also clarified the policy in a developer webinar streamed live on Friday (April 22).

"If the app is the default dialer on the phone and also pre-loaded, accessibility capability is is not required to get access to the incoming audio stream, and hence, will not be in violation," Google added.

The official call-recording API that enabled the feature was first killed off in Android 6. This was followed by many developers turning to unofficial workarounds for the recording feature of their apps to function. However, these methods were also eliminated in Android 9. It was then that third-party apps started using the Android Accessibility API for call recording. This is what Google is taking an action against now.

Meanwhile, Google’s policy is only limited to third-party call recording apps on the Play Store. Recording functions on phones such as the Google Pixels or Xiaomi phones with the Mi Dialer will not be affected.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha