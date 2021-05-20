These features will not only enhance user experience but also change the way you have been using Google products.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Google hosted its biggest event of the year - I/O 2021 - and it's out with many exciting features that will be available on - Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Lens, Android and Google search. These features will not only enhance user experience but also change the way you have been using Google products. Here are some of the big features coming to Google Apps in 2021:

Create animated photos from still shots on Google photos

Google’s feature called Cinematic moments in Google Photos allows computational photography to make animations from still images. Now instead of ending up clicking two or three photos to get a perfect shot, you can use “neural networks to synthesise the movement between two nearly identical photos and fill in the gaps with new frames” using this new feature.

Control your smart TV with your Android phone

Google is soon going to enable a built-in remote control in Android phones. It will help in working with more than 80 million Android TV OS devices, including Google TV. Using this feature user can navigate their Android TVs from an Android phone.

Unlock Android auto-enabled cars with Android Phone

Google will also soon launch a digital car key in Android 12 that will help in locking, unlocking, or starting a car through a phone. This feature will first be available on Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones. The company is working with BMW and other brands too.

Option to automatically delete last 15 minutes of search history

This quick delete feature of Google allows users the delete the last 15 minutes of their search history. To access this feature you simply need to click on your profile picture and head to Google Account Menu.

Google Photos to get password-protected folder

Google will now provide a passcode-protected locked folder in the Google Photos. The locked photos in this folder will not appear while scrolling down the gallery or share an album. This feature will first come on Google Pixel phones.

Change hacked or leaked password in Google Chrome

Google will now alert users of hacked or leaked passwords. It will also offer options to change them. All you need to do is to click on the change password button automatically shown by Google Assistant and it will be done within the app only.

