New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Tech giant Google has announced it is introducing a new information panel in search to curb the spread of misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The feature will first be rolled out in the United Kingdom -- the only country which has started COVID vaccine program so far.

Under the new feature, Google will also surface a list of authorised vaccines in a user's location every time he or she looks up for information on COVID-19 vaccines. The feature will be rolled out across the world as and when the vaccines would be authorised and administered to the masses.

"As the world turns its focus to the deployment of vaccines, the type of information people need will evolve. Communities will be vaccinated at an unprecedented pace and scale. This will require sharing information to educate the public, including addressing vaccine misperceptions and hesitance and helping to surface official guidance to people on when, where and how to get vaccinated," Google said in a statement.

"Beginning in the United Kingdom, we're launching a new feature on Search so when people look up information for COVID-19 vaccines, we will surface a list of authorised vaccines in their location, as well as information panels on each individual vaccine. As other health authorities begin authorising vaccines, we will introduce this new features in more country," it added.

Earlier in March, Google had launched a similar CIVID-19 information panel on Youtube. Featured on Youtube homepage, videos, and in search results, these panels have since been viewed over 400 times, making them an important source of authoritative information.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja