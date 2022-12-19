Google Tests End-To-End Encryption For 'Businesses' On Gmail; Here's How To Activate It

After signing up for the client-side encryption beta, the businesses will be able to send end-to-end encrypted mails across the globe.

After Apple has announced that it would be providing end-to-end encryption for almost all its applications, the tech giant Google has also announced in a blog post that it would be making its Gmail service with end-to-end encryption on the web for Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard i.e normal education accounts.

All of the aforementioned enterprise users can sign up for the Gmail client-side encryption beta until January 20th, 2022, according to a blog post published by Google. No third party, including the company itself, will be able to read the emails on the platform as the primary goal of making the data, media, and information security.

"Sensitive information in the email body and attachments are rendered unreadable by Google servers thanks to client-side encryption in Gmail. Encryption keys are under the control of the customer, and only the identity service has access to them," wrote the company.

This means that users will be able to send and receive end-to-end encrypted emails, along with attachments and media files, to anyone in the world after enrolling in the Gmail client-side encryption beta. Additionally, for users who registered for the client-side encryption beta, end-to-end encryption will be "OFF" by default and needs to be enabled by going to the Admin console, then Security. The user must then go to Access and data control, select Client-side encryption, and enable it.

"Client-side encryption helps to strengthen the confidentiality of your data while also addressing a wide range of data sovereignty and compliance requirements," the company added.

Notably, all the other features including Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Google Meet are already end-to-end encrypted. However, individual users will have to wait a bit to get the feature for personal Gmail accounts.

"Google Workspace already encrypts all data at rest and in transit between our facilities using the latest cryptographic standards," Google mentioned for the individual users.