Google Teases The Design Of 'Pixel Tablet', To Launch It Next Year

Google in its ‘Made by Google’ event tweaked the design of its upcoming tablet which will allegedly go on sale next year. At the event, Google mentions that it is making the tablet mainly for designing, completing day-to-day tasks, and entertainment. Adding on to that, the officials also said the tablet is going to be a ‘premium’ one.

The Google Pixel Tablet will feature the same Tensor G2 processor which the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have in their kitty. Unlike the metal Pixel 7 smartphone series, the tablet will be made with a "nano-ceramic" coating "inspired" by porcelain. The tablet body adopts "100% recycled aluminum". Google aims to reach net zero emission, 24x7 carbon-free energy by 2030. Along with it, the company is looking forward to reducing 35% of carbon emissions.

The device is all set to have a speaker dock for charging and magnetically attaches to the back of the tablet, turning your Pixel tablet into a detachable Nest Hub. When docked, your tablet can display photos and control your smart home using widgets and Google Assistant.

It introduces some additional features, but Google hasn't revealed a price or release date. However, the company has reiterated that the tablet will launch next year.

It is quite evident that the tablet would run on the latest version of Android but the company has not made any statement on it as of now.