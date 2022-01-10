New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Tech Giants Google and Android teamed to bash Apple on its iMessage Policy, as according to Google vice president for Android, Chrome, Chrome OS, Play and Photos, Hiroshi Lockheimer Apple's iMessage is a documented strategy for bullying.

In a tweet, Lockheimer said, "Apple’s iMessage lock-in is a documented strategy. Using peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell products is disingenuous for a company that has humanity and equity as a core part of its marketing. The standards exist today to fix this."

He directly equated Apple’s behaviour with bullying and claimed that this rejection of RCS by Apple does not sit well with their marketing ideas of humanity and equity.

He tweeted by quoting a Wall Street Journal's tweet,"How Apple’s iMessage sealed its dominance with an army of texting teens," and his story about how Apple has been rejecting the new messaging standard called Rich Communication Services (RCS).

What is RCS?

RCS stands for Rich Communication Services and it is a messaging protocol, that is intended as a replacement for SMS on Android devices. It was introduced for Android users so that they can use some key features of Apple's iMessage like reading receipts, bubbles, and more.

Meanwhile, the handle of other Google officials and Android retweeted Lockheimer's tweet and wrote, "iMessage should not benefit from bullying. Texting should bring us together, and the solution exists. Let’s fix this as one industry.”

Earlier too, Hiroshi had targeted Apple for not adopting RCS as he wrote, "Group chats don't need to break this way. There exists a really clear solution. Here's an invitation to the folks who can make this right: we are here to help."

