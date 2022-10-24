Google Takes Down These 15 Apps From Play Store; Check Why

Google has allegedly removed 16 apps from the Google Play Store which were responsible for faster battery draining and high data consumption in Android Handsets. As per the reports, the app was doing ad fraud by redirecting users to the web pages running in the background and getting clicks on ads.

According to a report by Ars Technica, the 16 applications which faced the ban from the Google Play Store were actually spotted by the giant antivirus provider McAfee. The apps were considered as the daily usage option for the users as it allows the users to do basic tasks such as currency conversions, turning on the flashlight, calculator, and more, says McAfee.

According to McAfee, as soon as the apps were available on the Google Play Store, it would automatically download the codes, receive notifications to access the web without involving the user, and click on links and advertisements themselves. This is considered fraud because the AI involved is pretending to be a real user.

Here is the list of the Apps which are removed from the Google Play Store:

1. Flashlight+

2. Quick Note

3. Currency Converter

4. Smart Task Manager

5. High-Speed Camera

6. com. smh.memocalendar memocalendar

7. 8K-Dictionary

8. BusanBus

9. EzDica

10. Ez Notes

11. Instagram Profile Downloader

12. Joycode

13. com.candlencom.flashlite

14. com.doubleline.calcul

15. com.dev.imagevault Flashlight+

The security firm, McAfee also found that the existing libraries created by these apps such as “com.liveposting” and “com.click.cas” allowed users to make more clicks on the links and ads without any knowledge of the user. It ultimately took to increasing battery and data consumption.