Google Stops In-House Play Billing System In India After CCI Fine Over 'Abusing Its Position'

In the wake of the recent CCI order, Google has taken a step back and paused the enforcement of the requirement that makes the developers use Play's billing system for transactions involving the purchase of digital goods and services by users in India, while it considers its legal options.

The internet giant was slammed with the second fine of Rs 936.44 crore by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) last month for abusing its dominant position with regard to its Play Store policies.

Adding on to that, the CCI has also asked the tech giant to find out measures which will help the company to tackle these unfair practices and reduce the dominance within a specific period of time. Following which, the company released a statement which said, “Following the CCI’s recent ruling, we are pausing enforcement of the requirement for developers to use Google Play’s billing system for the purchase of digital goods and services for transactions by users in India while we review our legal options and ensure we can continue to invest in Android and Play”.

Due to the special circumstances surrounding the country's payment landscape, developers in India were given a deadline extension to comply until October 31, 2022. Google added, "Users outside of India are required to use Google Play's billing system for in-app digital content purchases.

After the fine was imposed, the tech giant announced that the company is assessing the plan to tackle the problem. With this, the company also mentioned that many Indian developers have been benefited from the technology they have provided.

Google was fined twice by CCI making it a total fine of over Rs 2,000 crore. This came after CCI ordered Google to pay a fine of Rs 1,337.76 crore on October 20, for misusing their dominant position in the market.